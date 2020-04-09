Utah musicians unite with national acts for Quarantine Concert series

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4News) – Looking for your live music fix? With many concerts and live performances on hold due to social distancing guidelines, musicians are taking their performances online for a safe yet entertaining way to connect with fans.

Local musicians will join national artists for the Quarantine concert series on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18. The concert series will be broadcast live online to raise money for MusiCares. The performances are set to run from 6 p.m. until Midnight (MST). Viewers will get a unique experience by watching live music as well as artist interviews done right from their homes.

Executive Producer of the concert series Gary Robison says with the isolation and boredom of quarantine “I need to hear some music to change my attitude. After watching endless Amazon movies, I need something else. Something that only music can provide.”

Robison has partnered with the MusiCares Charity, which is part of the Grammy’s mission to provide a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares’ services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical, and personal emergencies.

Friday, the first night of the concert series will feature Rock bands, and on Saturday will focus on Country musicians. Some of the artists, viewers will see include: Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon, James Otto, Troubadour 77, Ofi, Suit Up, Soldier, Tom Yankton formally of Rascal Flatts, Charley Jenkins, Nathan Osmond, Truman Brothers, and others.

For just $1.00 viewers can watch all the shows on each given day. The Q Concert Series says the artists have complete sympathy and understanding of what you’re going through and want to brighten your evening with their original music.

The artists will perform mostly from home. There will also be a location with a stage and a nurse there to take temperatures to make sure the bands are healthy. If a band member has a temperature they would not play.

Fans wanting a VIP Experience, can sign in to http://RAVE.com to have virtual Meet & Greets with the musicians.

Those wanting this experience can stream the concert to their phone, laptop, or iPAD.

