Utah misses July 4th goal of 70% partially vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s fight against COVID-19 seems to be slowing down, but the goal of having 70% of Utahns vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4th was not met.

As more Utahns hit the road this weekend than last year they said they felt comfortable doing so.

When speaking with ABC4, some Utahns expressed the challenges of people already having their minds made up, adding that while the state government is doing a good job, they want more people to see the positives of getting vaccinated.

“Traffic is ridiculous but I appreciate UDOT trying,” said Sam Huntington.

As the Utah Department of Transportation tries to ease traffic congestion, Utah’s health leaders are trying to make sure the state reaches herd immunity.

The state has gone through multiple campaigns including the most recent “Bring It Home” campaign to get more than 70% of Utahns at least through their first COVID-19 vaccine.

The nation’s goal and Gov. Cox’s goal was to have at least 70% of the eligible population vaccinated with one dose.

“Honestly it’s more about people,” said Jugo Sanchez.

Sanchez said people have most likely already made the decision to vaccinate themselves.

“The health department is doing everything they can right now to tell people go and get vaccinated and it’s free,” said Sanchez. “Honestly I have a lot of stubborn friends and I learned it’s more about getting that attitude out the way.”

The state is about 8% short of the goal, and to reach herd immunity health leaders say 70% – 90% of a population need to be vaccinated.

“I just encourage everyone to get vaccinated because it’s a painless experience and a quick jab and next day a little cold or flu symptoms, but you are done after that,” said Huntington. “You’re safe. You’re protecting yourself. You’re protecting your neighbors.”

AAA reports almost 44 million Americans hit the roads this past holiday weekend.

The Utah Department of Health said 1.6 million people have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

