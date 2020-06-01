Utah Medicaid program to cover COVID-19 testing for uninsured

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 file photo, a health worker takes a blood sample for a COVID-19 antibody test in Los Angeles. An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Medicaid program is now covering COVID-19 related testing for those without insurance in our state.

Anyone uninsured is eligible for the new program regardless of income. You just have to be uninsured and meet citizenship and Utah residency requirements.

Apply here: https://medicaid.utah.gov/covid-19-uninsured-testing-coverage/. From there a representative from the health department will determine eligibility. If approved, coverage begins on the first day of the application month.

The program is effective through the end of the pandemic. Covered services include COVID-19 testing, antibody tests, and other services related to testing.

The application also serves as a full Medicaid and/or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) application, unless the person opts-out. It may take up to 30 days for a decision to be made. If the person does not qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, the COVID-19 Uninsured Testing Coverage will continue until the last day of the month in which the public health emergency ends.

More information and details for both patients and providers is available on the Medicaid website.