Utah Medicaid Expansion members don’t need to meet work requirement due to economic impact of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Health announced it will suspend the work/self-sufficiency requirement for Medicaid Expansion members due to COVID-19’s economic impact.

The requirement, which was implemented on January 1, 2020, called some adult members to complete and online job assessment, online training programs, and 48 job searches in the first three months of eligibility to receive Medicaid Benefits.

UDOH estimated that 30 percent of all adult expansion members would have needed to meet this requirement. Those who are 60 or older, pregnant, caring for young children, already working 30 hours per week, or students are exempt.

“During this time of increasing cases of COVID-19, a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, and rising unemployment, it is important that Medicaid members be able to continue their health coverage,” said Utah Medicaid Director Nate Checketts. “Suspending the community engagement requirement during this State of Emergency recognizes the unique challenges created by this public health crisis.”

Those in need of health coverage can continue to apply for benefits at any time. Visit https://medicaid.utah.gov/ for more information on Medicaid for low-income individuals. Applications can be filled out by phone, mail, or online at https://medicaid.utah.gov/apply-medicaid.

