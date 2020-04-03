Utah mayor enlists help of NFL-player sons to demonstrate proper social distancing

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi wants to make sure residents are clear on proper social distancing, so we can all help stop the spread of coronavirus in Utah.

The Mayor’s Office said after receiving calls, emails and texts about citizens not practicing social distancing during outdoor recreation, Mayor Kaufusi decided to reinforce the importance of staying the recommended six feet away.

Mayor Kaufusi enlisted the help of her two sons, Bronson and Corbin, as “human rulers.” Bronson and Corbin are both defensive ends for the New York Jets.

Social distancing guidelines recommend remaining six feet away from people you don’t live with, “but if you really want to show someone you care, you go the extra distance and ‘give a Kaufusi’—which in Corbin’s case is 6 feet 10 inches,” said Mayor Kaufusi.

The Kaufusi brothers playfully visit groups at the park—making sure they’re keeping a Kaufusi.

On March 26, Gov. Gary Herbert issued a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive to all Utahns. Residents are instructed to stay home whenever possible. Residents are allowed to participate in outdoor recreation, but they’re asked not to congregate trail heads or similar areas and maintain the recommended six feet of social distance.