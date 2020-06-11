Utah man with COVID-19 grateful healthcare system is not overwhelmed

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 has hospitalized more than 900 people and a Utah man who was recently released said he’s grateful hospitals are not overwhelmed. And a health spokesman said they’re closely watching case counts and hospitalizations.

“I start coughing so bad that I couldn’t take in air at all. I was terrified. I just dropped out of nowhere,” said Jeffrey Achter, who’s recovering from the respiratory virus.

It was only a few hours after Achter tested positive with COVID-19 that he was admitted to the hospital and put on a rescue respirator.

In the 24-hours Achter was there, he said it did not seem like the hospital was over-crowded with COVID-19 patients, yet (at the time) hospital staff would have to leave his room to help critical patients.

“And I don’t even blame them for doing that. But that’s without our hospitals being overwhelmed,” Achter said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like if it was overrun with COVID patients.”

Achter is one of 954 Utahns – as of Wednesday – who has been hospitalized due to the respiratory virus.

Statewide – hospitals have a capacity to help 6,000 COVID-19 patients at a time, and Tom Hudachko with the Utah Department of Health, said at this time, there are 130 Utahns in the hospital.

“Hospitalization tends to be a lagging indicator,” Hudachko said. “Usually it’s about seven and a half days from when the average person is first confirmed with COVID-19 to when they are hospitalized.”

With an uptick in confirmed cases here in Utah, covidactnow.org suggests if Utah were to completely lift all restrictions immediately, hospitals would be overloaded by July 10th. But if the state continues with current trends and interventions, it suggests an overwhelmed system is unlikely.

Hudachko said the department of health is closely watching the case count and said it is not too concerned of an overrun healthcare system right now.

“What we tend to watch more closely than anything is not so much modeling from other entities, but the actual reports from our hospitals of what they’re experiencing,” Hudachko said.

Following Achter’s hospital release, he said he was able to get a rescue inhaler, which has helped in recent days.

“But thanks to having the inhaler, I was able to breathe,” Achter said. “I’m not claiming it’s a cure. But really, I think that’s why I’m sitting here talking to you.”

Achter’s mother, Monica Achter, said she’s grateful Jeffrey Achter is able to be home rather than in the hospital.

Jeffrey Achter has cerebral palsy and while Monica Achter is concerned for her son’s health and well-being, she said she’s also concerned for loved ones who are also at high-risk for contracting the respiratory virus; noting with a high-volume of people at risk, it could easily overwhelm hospital care.

“It’s just terrifying,” Monica Achter said. “And what if a whole bunch of people get it all at the same time. They’d all have to be hospitalized. Where would they go? And how would they be treated? And would they make it through?”

Jeffrey Achter encourages people to “do everything you can from getting it.”

“My major concern was I could feel the pressure in my chest. It felt like I had a pickup truck parked on my chest,” Achter said.

