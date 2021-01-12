Utah man arrested, twice, for violating Hawaii travel quarantine

LIHUE, Hawaii (ABC4) – A Utah man has again been arrested for violating Hawaii’s 10-day travel quarantine.

According to affiliate KHON, 50-year-old David Barnes first arrived in Kauai, Hawaii’s northwestern-most island, on December 28.

Kauai Police say Barnes was instructed to quarantine when he first arrived at Lihue Airport late last month.

When Barnes left, police say he stopped at a nearby Costco to “shop” instead of going directly to his designated quarantine location.

Barnes was arrested and later released after posting $1,000 bail.

Authorities say Barnes checked into Kauai Inn upon his release.

Additional reports of quarantine violations led to Barnes second arrest on January 5, Kauai Police say. He was taken into custody for three more counts of violating the Governor and Mayor’s Emergency Rules, and one count of simple trespass.

KHON reports he is currently being held at the Kauai Community Correction Center on $11,000 bail.

In early December, a Hawaii couple was arrested for reckless endangerment after boarding a flight despite having tested positive for COVID-19.

Police said the man and woman, both age 46, knew they had tested positive for the virus and placed other passengers on the flight in “danger of death.”

A Utah couple was arrested in late July by Hawaii police for violating the Governor’s quarantine order that prohibits mainland visitors from daily activities outside of their place of occupancy during their stay until after self-quarantining.