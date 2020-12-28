Utah long term care facilities begin administering COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Monday, the COVID-19 vaccine was made available to those among those at risk of contracting the virus – people living and working in long term care facilities.

Prior to Monday, vaccines were only available to folks who work in hospitals.

Woodland Park Rehabilitation Center, under the Avalon Healthcare Group, began vaccinating residents and workers.

The facility plans to vaccinate up to 200 residents and workers with the Pfizer vaccine.

A second round will be required 21 days after.

Due to safety protocol, we were not allowed inside but were told there are vaccine and observation stations set up.

The facility says it partnered with CVS Pharmacy to get the job done and says the pharmacy will have enough doses for those who want to get it. The facility says it is not mandatory but encouraged.

The state Department of Health says Community Nursing Services already has the Moderna Vaccine and is working with other facilities.

“ If a particular facility does not use as much as expected for the facility it come back into the supply,” Michelle Hofmann with the Utah Department of Health said.

A vaccine is expected to be made public by February.