Utah long-term care facilities account for half the state’s COVID-19 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As of Tuesday, April 21, there have been 32 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state of Utah, and half of those deaths, 16, have been among individuals infected with coronavirus at a long-term care facility.
While the information is “tragic,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, the State Epidemiologist, it “could be a lot worse” as it is in other states.
“Our Utah long-term care facility staff have been preparing since early January to quickly identify any COVID-19 cases and limit the spread in their residences,” she said during Tuesday’s daily press briefing.
To help mitigate the problem, Dr. Dunn said, whenever there’s a known case, all residents and staff are tested for the virus.
“Our Utah Public Health Laboratory has a mobile unit that is able to go directly to the long term care facilities when we identify a case and immediately test all staff and residents. That allows the long-term care facility to quickly separate the at-risk for COVID-19, or the positives from the negatives, or people who weren’t exposed. That is key to stopping the spread in those facilities.”