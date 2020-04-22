Utah long-term care facilities account for half the state’s COVID-19 deaths

A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. An international team of researchers with the participation of the Jena Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) has developed a rapid antibody test for the new coronavirus. By means of a blood sample, the test shows within ten minutes whether a person is acutely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (IgM antibody) or already immune to it (IgG antibody). The strip test is manufactured by the diagnostics company Senova in Weimar and is already on the market. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As of Tuesday, April 21, there have been 32 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state of Utah, and half of those deaths, 16, have been among individuals infected with coronavirus at a long-term care facility.

While the information is “tragic,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, the State Epidemiologist, it “could be a lot worse” as it is in other states.

“Our Utah long-term care facility staff have been preparing since early January to quickly identify any COVID-19 cases and limit the spread in their residences,” she said during Tuesday’s daily press briefing.

To help mitigate the problem, Dr. Dunn said, whenever there’s a known case, all residents and staff are tested for the virus.

“Our Utah Public Health Laboratory has a mobile unit that is able to go directly to the long term care facilities when we identify a case and immediately test all staff and residents. That allows the long-term care facility to quickly separate the at-risk for COVID-19, or the positives from the negatives, or people who weren’t exposed. That is key to stopping the spread in those facilities.”