Utah leaders eye potential COVID-19 treatment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- State leaders are tracking a drug called Remedesivir which as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor Spenser Cox took to social media saying, “ Remedesivir is one of the drug trials we have been watching closely.”

Remdesivir is one of the drug trials we have been watching closely. It’s early—and we are cautious—but if this drug truly works it could change things dramatically. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bEFA6SVoxq — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 17, 2020

Doctors at the University of Chicago say the drug may be causing rapid recovery in COVID-19 patients.

Reports show that 123 patients showing severe symptoms were brought into the trial. Nearly all of them have been taken off ventilators or discharged. Only two of the patients have died.

“Redemsevir gave me the extra jumpstart or kickstart or whatever I needed to kind of turn that corner,” COVID -9 patient Chris Kane said.

If the drug is approved by the FDA, Utah leader say it could change things drastically.

