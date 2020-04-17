Utah leaders eye potential COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- State leaders are tracking a drug called Remedesivir which as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

 Lieutenant Governor Spenser Cox took to social media saying, “ Remedesivir is one of the drug trials we have been watching closely.”

Doctors at the University of Chicago say the drug may be causing rapid recovery in COVID-19 patients.

 Reports show that 123 patients showing severe symptoms were brought into the trial. Nearly all of them have been taken off ventilators or discharged. Only two of the patients have died. 

“Redemsevir gave me the extra jumpstart or kickstart or whatever I needed to kind of turn that corner,” COVID -9 patient Chris Kane said.

If the drug is approved by the FDA, Utah leader say it could change things drastically. 

Latest posts:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss