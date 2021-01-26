Utah lawmakers test positive for virus, activists target meeting

Coronavirus Updates

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Utah lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, the same day a few anti-mask activists briefly shut down a legislative hearing.

Meanwhile, another lawmaker who has been absent from the session since it began last week has been hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A post on the Facebook page of Republican Rep. Jon Hawkins of Pleasant Grove reported his condition late Sunday.

Regular testing during the legislative session found two cases: Republican senators Sen. Todd Weiler of Woods Cross and Don Ipson of St. George. Ipson was absent while returning home and Weiler participated virtually.

“We think the system is working. We’re monitoring it really closely,” Republican Senate President Stuart Adams said. About 17 senators have either been vaccinated or have had COVID-19 already, he said.

Monday also marked the first day that people from the public could participate in person. One committee hearing was briefly shut down because three anti-mask protesters showed up brandishing fliers.

The lawmakers meeting in person moved to their offices to participate online after a five-minute delay.

“That is a health order — whether I agree with it or not — a health order that we must comply with,” said Republican said Sen. Jake Anderegg, co-chairman of the Social Services Appropriations Committee — a body where people vulnerable to the virus due to age or other conditions often attend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...