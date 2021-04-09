Utah issues new public health order, will require masks at all organized events

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On the eve of the expiration of the statewide mask mandate on April 10, the Utah Department of Health has released a new state public health order, which clarifies guidelines for Utahns to abide by going forward as the mask mandate is lifted.

The order goes into effect on Saturday, April 10 and expires on June 15.

One of the highlights of the order is that masks will continue to be required at organized events regardless of a county’s transmission level.

The Utah Department of Health defines an organized event as a gathering of 50 or more where people cannot socially distance.

Under the new order, all organized public events and businesses will be required to post signs at the event/business that:

Lists COVID-19 symptoms

2. Asks individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home

3. Provides notice of face mask requirements and, where applicable, social distancing requirements

However, the order does not apply to gatherings at private residences or religious services.

The order also clarifies restrictions for high school sports and extracurricular activities.

Before a school athletic event, the school must first verify that those participating in the event have tested negative for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the event or are fully vaccinated.

The order also will allow for school dances to take place but requires each attendee to wear a mask. If the school dance is held inside, each attendee must receive a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to the event or must be fully vaccinated.

The order can be read in its entirety below: