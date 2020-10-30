Utah issues emergency alert due to rapid spread of COVID-19

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah issued an emergency alert due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the state on Thursday.

The emergency alert said, “State of Utah, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Almost every county is a high transmission area. Hospitals are nearly overwhelmed. By public health order, masks are required in high transmission areas. Social gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer. Visit coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels to see your county’s information. Be careful!”

The emergency alert comes as Utah announced 2,292 new COVID-19 cases, its highest case count since the beginning of the pandemic.

Utah has not yet issued a statewide mask mandate, but masks are required in the county’s classified by the state as “high transmission areas.”

