Utah Islamic Center offers free COVID-19 vaccinations

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Public officials invite the public to a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Thursday.

On March 18, the Utah Islamic Center is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and asks those qualified to schedule for a sign-up time here.

According to the center, the event will be held from noon to 5:00 p.m., at 984 and 9000 south in West Jordan.

“We are currently only accept those who are: 50 years or older and 16 years or older with qualifying health conditions,” they mention.

For those interested in participating, UIC is asking for them to do the following:

Arrive punctually at your designated sign up time

Bring your photo ID or other forms of identification

Each person will have to stay and be observed for 15-30 minutes after vaccination

Three weeks from now, it is anticipated that all adults in Utah will be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor’s Office states this is possible because 1.5 million more vaccines are expected to come to Utah by the middle of April.

Right now, Utah receives about 80,000 first-round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a week.

Tom Hudachko, the communications director at the Utah Department of Health, says by the end of March to the beginning of April, that number should double.

“Our goal is to be nimble and prepared,” shares Diane Rindlisbacher, a vaccine system lead at Intermountain Healthcare.

According to Hudachko, as of right now projections look promising.

