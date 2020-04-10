Utah hospitals to begin receiving emergency funding relief for COVID-19

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Congressman Ben McAdams announced Friday that 2,094 Utah hospitals and healthcare providers will receive over $185.3 million for emergency funding relief to help with COVID-19, according to a release.

The funding is part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27. Healthcare workers nationwide will receive an initial payment of $30 billion for public health funds from the act.

“Hospitals and other health care providers are working around the clock to diagnose and treat those infected with and sickened by COVID-19. Every day, they are saving lives. The public health crisis requires them to forgo non-essential procedures and treatments, which comes at a steep cost. This relief will help keep the health care system functioning and help keep medical staff paid during unprecedented demand,” said McAdams.

Rep. McAdams, who was recently released from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19, said he will keep track of Utah healthcare funding gaps and will gather recommendations for improvements to the relief package.

