UTAH (ABC4) – As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world forever in 2020, most folks have been affected by the virus in one way or another.

The past two years have been filled with scientific breakthroughs, heartbreak, controversy, protocols and uncertainty.

Intermountain Healthcare has now surpassed a milestone of its own — the Utah healthcare provider has surpassed over two million processed COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the caregivers throughout our system, but especially in our lab who process these tests 24 hours a day,” said Karen Brownell, assistant vice president of laboratory services at Intermountain Healthcare.

On March 13, 2020, Intermountain Central Lab in Murray processed and evaluated a total of 14 COVID tests. By the middle of that week, officials were processing about 204 tests a day despite struggling with limited supplies.

Nowadays, officials say they process and evaluate around 9,500 tests per day. Over 90% of those tests will produce results within 24 hours.

“Testing and quick turnaround times have been key to keeping people safe and giving them the information needed to protect those around them,” said Bert Lopansri, MD, associate medical director for infectious diseases and medical director for microbiology for Intermountain Healthcare. “We’ve come a long way since the first days of the pandemic.”

Intermountain healthcare experts worked hard to implement new testing methods to increase testing efficiency and result turnaround times.

Physicians and nurses say they’re ready to tackle another wave of increasing COVID infections if it ever hits Utah again.

“With overall demand down, we hope rapid PCR testing, which to this point has only made up about 20 percent of all tests, will make up a larger share of needed testing so we have results even faster,” said Sterling Bennett, MD, medical director of Intermountain Central Lab. “The continued improvements in process and technology are making us more prepared for a future with COVID or any other infectious diseases.”

Caregivers are hoping to avoid another case spike but says that testing will play an important role in keeping the community safe in the face of another wave.

To learn more about Intermountain Healthcare COVID-19 testing or to book a test appointment, click here.