Utah Hospital Association asks Governor for statewide mandatory mask order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Covid-19 infections on the rise the Utah Hospital Association sent a letter to Governor Gary Herbert and legislative leaders asking for a statewide mandatory mask order.

After weeks of trying to get people to wear face coverings voluntarily with the hashtag #MaskUpUtah, the Utah Hospital Association composed the letter requesting the mandate. On Wednesday President and CEO of the UHA Greg Bell explained why.

“We just finally said ‘We don’t have time to wait to urge people and motivate people. We’re asking for an order from the Governor’,” Bell told ABC4 News.

Bell calls our increase in cases “alarming”

“We’re seeing a doubling of the infection every five to ten days,” Bell said. “That becomes geometric and as that happens. It’s going to overwhelm our hospitals.”

He says that does not just mean beds and ventilators but doctors and nurses.

Mayor Jenny Wilson sends face-covering message to Salt Lake County, clarifies sporting events

“The real upset constraint is our professionals,” he said. “There are only so many nurses and only so many intensive care docs with the experience and background to handle these very complex cases and save lives.”

Bell points out that Covid-19 has already claimed the lives of 201 people in the state.

“We’re going to lose hundreds and hundreds of more Utahns unnecessarily unless we engage in masking and social distancing,” Bell said.

Still, many Utahns feel like masks are unnecessary because they haven’t been affected.

“I personally don’t know anyone that has the virus,” 21 year old Abby Jensen said.

“It’s sort of like ‘I haven’t seen really anybody infected so what am I scared of?’,” Bell said. “Well when you see somebody die of this or be very ill about it. You get religion quickly.”

Salt Lake, Summit and Grand Counties currently have mask orders in effect. So far Governor Herbert has not commented on the statewide request but he is scheduled to appear at a news conference Thursday morning.