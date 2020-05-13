Utah higher education leaders unite on ‘Project Protect’

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – LDS Business College is joining all of Utah’s institutions of higher education in coming together to support ‘Project Protect’, a grassroots initiative that has a goal to produce 5 million medical-grade face masks to address the national shortage of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The collaborative effort between University of Utah Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Latter-day Saint Charities, several Utah non-profits and thousands of volunteer sewers have already produced over 3 million masks to help protect frontline healthcare workers.

Utah’s universities, colleges and technical colleges are rallying together to finish the project by launching a ‘Sew Your True Colors’ campaign, asking campus communities to sew masks using thread the color of their institution.

“It’s wonderful to see such a collaborative effort among our Utah-based institutions of higher learning,” Bruce C. Kusch, President of LDS Business College said. “This is a perfect opportunity for LDSBC students and alumni to show their true colors as they contribute in supporting our health care professionals.”

Volunteers can sign up at ProjectProtect.health and then pick up kits of 100 masks from one of six donations sites spanning from Harrisville to St. George. Everything is provided in the kit except the thread.

On Saturday, school mascots will be at the different drop-off sites to encourage volunteers to register again and to ‘Sew Your True Colors’.

