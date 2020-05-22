SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – On Friday the Utah Health Policy Project announced the upcoming Annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and street Festival is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event in it’s 5th year was originally scheduled for September 2020, officials with UHPP say “as we were monitoring the COVID-19 crisis over the last several weeks, we considered the unpredictability of community gatherings, as well as the safety and comfort of our artists, dance performers, food vendors, community organization partners, and patrons– it was clear that the risk of exposure was too high to move forward with the event.”

The parade and festival began in 2016, as a collaboration between the Association of Utah Community Health (AUCH), United Way 2-1-1 and your host, Utah Health Policy Project, along with a program of UHPP–Take Care Utah (TCU), our direct service enrollment network.

According to the Utah Health Policy Project, planning for the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Festival is already underway. In regards to the 2020 event, the organization will produce digital content for September as a celebration and to show solidarity to our Hispanic community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

