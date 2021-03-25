Utah Health Centers to receive over $40K in American Rescue Plan

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday that 13 Community Health Centers in Utah will be getting $47,918,125 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

Officials say the funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Health centers will be able to use the money to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19, and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond.

Officials say this includes modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

Officials say the investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” says HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

HRSA-funded health centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, quality, and cost-effective primary health care to medically underserved communities and vulnerable populations, including high-need urban, rural, and frontier communities across the country, according to officials.

Health centers say they serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide.

More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.

For detailed information on how this funding is being distributed to health centers, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/awards.