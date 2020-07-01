Utah had 12,420 cases of COVID-19 in June

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State Epidemiologist Dr. Anglea Dunn told us in a memo we obtained on June 22nd, if the seven-day rolling average doesn’t average 200 cases by July 1st, officials need to move the entire state back to orange.

At the time the doctor said, “This will send the message to Utahns that this outbreak continues to be a serious problem, and state leadership is committed to saving lives and preventing a complete economic shutdown.”

It’s unclear if the state will move back to the orange phase, but what ABC4 News can tell you from state data, 12,420 Utahns came down with COVID-19 during June.

The case numbers pushed Salt Lake and Summit Counties to issue facial mask mandates.

Several businesses followed suit.

Governor Gary Herbert is requesting that face masks be worn in state buildings.

And this week, the governor talked to Vice President Pence about uniform messaging.

Brooke Scheffler with the Governor’s Office shared this information on the meeting:

As you know, here in Utah we have strong statements from our business community, faith leaders, and state and local health officials strongly encouraging mask use. Wearing masks is a simple and effective action we can all take to protect the health of those around us. Governor Herbert encouraged the Vice President to make mask use a focus of his and President Trump’s own efforts to combat COVID-19, and that encouragement was well received.

Utah Transit Authority is jumping on the mask train, requiring riders and employees to use them on the entire system starting July 1st.

“Please wear a mask. We ask all riders to do that, said UTA Executive Director Carolyn Gonot. “I know some of you, it may not be comfortable for. You’re not used to wearing them, but please respect your other riders who are on there with you, as well as our operators. We need to keep our employees safe.”

Flying may also be getting more difficult for Utahns.

New York is asking airlines to pass out a New York State Traveler Health Form for travelers coming from states they consider a hotbed.

As of June 30, 2020, the states include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Don’t forget there is a current 14-day quarantine for Utahns going to New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Also, the European Union issued a travel ban on all Americans because of the rise in COVID-19 cases starting July 1st.

ABC4 post Utah’s coronavirus case updates every day. Follow along with the latest at abc4.com/coronavirus.