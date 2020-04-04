Utah group organizing coronavirus personal protection donation drive for first responders

A Salt Lake City policeman works a scene Monday, March 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. An increasing number of police departments around the country are watching their ranks get sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S. The growing tally raises questions about how laws can and should be enforced during the pandemic, and about how departments will hold up as the virus spreads among those whose work puts them at increased risk of infection. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah organization that supports first responders and their families is hosting a donation drive for coronavirus personal protection equipment.

There is a shortage nationwide of personal protection equipment for health care workers and those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. First Responder Ministry says “they are out there serving and protecting us and are also worried about bringing the coronavirus back home to their families.”

First Responder Ministry is partnering with COVID-19 Mask Relief Utah to ask for support from the community.

Here’s what they need:

1. Volunteers to print 3D protective masks, if you have a 3D printer the instructions can be found at: https://www.firstresponderministry.org/ppe-for-1st-responder

2. Volunteers to

Pick-up/deliver masks and donated materials

Cut donated materials

Assemble masks

3. Donations

Materials to make masks safe and effective. Detailed list of requested materials can be found at: https://www.firstresponderministry.org/ppe-for-1st-responder

Monetary donations to help pay for 3D printing supplies and materials to make masks safe and effective.

DONATION SITES:

Drop off site in Pleasant Grove

The Void (Bin/tote is next to the South entrance)

644 N 2000 W, Lindon, UT 84042

Drop off site in South Jordan

Glass House (Bin/tote next to entrance)

4563 Kestrel Ridge Rd, South Jordan, UT 84095

Drop off Monday, April 6,2020, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Parking lot of Kearns – Unified Police Department

4250 West 5415 South, Kearns, UT 84118

The organizations says the donations will be distributed to the police and fire departments that are in need.

According to its website, Utah First Responder Ministry is a faith-based non-denominational Christian organization committed to serve the spiritual needs of first responders.

COVID-19 Mask Relief Utah is a group of people with access to 3D printers who saw a need and filled it to help protect our first responders. They have already provided masks to Murray Police Department and other healthcare workers.