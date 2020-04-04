Utah group organizing coronavirus personal protection donation drive for first responders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah organization that supports first responders and their families is hosting a donation drive for coronavirus personal protection equipment.
There is a shortage nationwide of personal protection equipment for health care workers and those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. First Responder Ministry says “they are out there serving and protecting us and are also worried about bringing the coronavirus back home to their families.”
First Responder Ministry is partnering with COVID-19 Mask Relief Utah to ask for support from the community.
Here’s what they need:
1. Volunteers to print 3D protective masks, if you have a 3D printer the instructions can be found at: https://www.firstresponderministry.org/ppe-for-1st-responder
2. Volunteers to
- Pick-up/deliver masks and donated materials
- Cut donated materials
- Assemble masks
3. Donations
- Materials to make masks safe and effective. Detailed list of requested materials can be found at: https://www.firstresponderministry.org/ppe-for-1st-responder
- Monetary donations to help pay for 3D printing supplies and materials to make masks safe and effective.
DONATION SITES:
Drop off site in Pleasant Grove
The Void (Bin/tote is next to the South entrance)
644 N 2000 W, Lindon, UT 84042
Drop off site in South Jordan
Glass House (Bin/tote next to entrance)
4563 Kestrel Ridge Rd, South Jordan, UT 84095
Drop off Monday, April 6,2020, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Parking lot of Kearns – Unified Police Department
4250 West 5415 South, Kearns, UT 84118
The organizations says the donations will be distributed to the police and fire departments that are in need.
According to its website, Utah First Responder Ministry is a faith-based non-denominational Christian organization committed to serve the spiritual needs of first responders.
COVID-19 Mask Relief Utah is a group of people with access to 3D printers who saw a need and filled it to help protect our first responders. They have already provided masks to Murray Police Department and other healthcare workers.