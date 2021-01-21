Utah governor: ‘We are seeing record vaccinations every day in our local health departments’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox held his first monthly press conference as governor.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Cox released an executive order announcing Utahns 70 and older could start receiving their COVID-19 vaccines beginning January 18.

When local health departments opened vaccine registration, they reported available appointments filling up within minutes. During Thursday’s conference, Gov. Cox discussed the continued importance of getting Utahns 70 and older their doses of the vaccine.

He says other states are receiving more vaccines than they need or can distribute. He says Utah has been working with the federal government and other states to get more vaccines into the state and in the arms of those who need them.

All of Utah’s 13 local health departments are breaking weekly records when it comes to vaccine distribution.

“We are seeing record vaccinations every day in our local health departments,” Gov.Cox shares.

He says the federal government has started sending out Utah’s second doses of the vaccine. People will be eligible to receive those second doses, but if those who made appointments don’t show up, Gov. Cox says their dose will become someone else’s first dose.

If they’re not claimed within seven days, they will go to anyone who needs one instead of letting them expire.

Following Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden, Gov. Cox says announcements coming from the Biden administration about COVID-19 and vaccinations are “positive announcements that will help us.”

As of January 20, over 328,000 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, over 1,500 have died from virus-related complications.

Since vaccine distribution began in December, over 180,000 vaccines have been administered. In total, the state reports 164,267 Utahns have received their first doses while 16,902 have received their second dose as of January 20.