Utah governor speaks with Pres. Biden about state’s vaccine response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox will be one of a handful of governors speaking with President Joe Biden about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

Governors from Maine, Ohio, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and New Mexico will also be on the Tuesday morning call.

ABC4 will stream the full video above starting at 11 a.m.

As of Monday, May 10, 2,315,869 vaccines have been administered in Utah. According to the Utah Department of Health, 1,054,451 Utahns have been vaccinated – that’s nearly 33% of the state’s population and over 44% of those 16 and older.

With the FDA’s recent authorization for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for teenagers as young as 12, it is unclear how vaccination efforts in Utah – the state with the youngest population – will be affected.

UDOH is encouraging vaccine providers to wait for final guidance from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before to administering COVID-19 vaccine to anyone ages 12-15 years.

ACIP is scheduled to meet Wednesday and is expected to discuss the authorization.