Utah governor to mandate face mask in all state facilities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices. The announcement comes while the state is amid a “concerning” surge of new coronavirus cases.

During the governor’s weekly news conference on the state’s response to the pandemic, he called wearing a face mask is a very “effective and low-cost” way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As we relax restrictions, our personal responsibility should not loosen — as we eliminate restriction. In fact, our personal responsibility, if anything, should be dialed up. We should be more concerned as we interact with each other more commonly as we’ve done in the past,” said Herbert.

Herbert said face masks are an important aspect of personal responsibility.

“Personal responsibility is not just looking out for yourself. It’s looking out for those around you too,” said Herbert.

Herbert also said he plans to approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations, but he stopped short Wednesday of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York.

Herbert said the “heavy hand of government” isn’t needed to get most people to do the right thing. He instead wants local governments to make requests to require face masks if they see fit.

Associated Press contributed to this report.