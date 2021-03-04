LIVE NOW: Utah governor to give March 4 COVID-19 update after some restrictions lifted

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s governor and other state officials will participate in a weekly COVID-19 update on March 4.

This update, featuring Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn, comes shortly after ABC4 confirmed that at least two counties will move to the moderate transmission level, allowing some restrictions to be loosened.

ABC4 confirms Salt Lake and Davis counties – two of the state’s largest – will move from the high transmission level to the moderate level. While the mask mandate remains in effect, this does allow certain restrictions on gatherings to loosen.

ABC4 will stream the full COVID-19 update above starting at 11 a.m.