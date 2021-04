UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox will provide his weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday, April 22.

This briefing comes just days after officials confirmed state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn was leaving her role to join the Salt Lake County Health Department.

State data also shows that fewer Utahns are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Some believe this may be due to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ABC4 will stream the briefing above starting at 11 a.m.