Utah Governor Spencer Cox says state is in dire situation due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other elected officials updated the state on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The update came after a rolling seven-day average for positive cases reaching 1,263/day and the average percent positivity person-over-person: 15.1%.

As of August 30, only 38.1% of Utah children ages 12 through 17 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials say the numbers paint a scary picture when it comes to the virus’s impact on our children and is currently updating how it reports some of its numbers to reflect just how many kids are being affected by the virus.

The state’s now outlining cases at individual schools and after about two weeks back in session there are already cases being reported.

Primary Children’s Hospital says on any given day child patients are in the ICU with COVID-19 or a COVID related illness. State health officials say cases are three times higher among school aged children this year than last year.

“We are starting at a higher level,” says Deputy Director for the Utah Department of Health Dr. Michelle Hofmann. “The delta variant and virtually no masks in schools.”

State health officials say state wide there have been nearly 3,000 COVID-19 deaths with zero deaths due to a vaccination, and statewide 90% of the people in hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Officials say healthcare workers are struggling and are encouraging everyone to get a vaccine and to wear a mask, even though there is not an approved statewide mask mandate.

The state says mental health emergencies due to COVID-19 are increasing as hospitals across the state have zero ICU beds due to the increase in COVID-19 patients.

Watch the update here.