Utah governor, officials provide Feb. 11 COVID-19 update

(ABC4) – Utah officials will provide their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Spencer Cox will be joined by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn.

This comes as more than 350,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

Over 440,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since December. Vaccinations are expected to increase across the state as pharmcies at Smith’s Food & Drug, Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS, and Walgreens continue to receive doses from a federal partnership.

