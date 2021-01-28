Utah governor, officials give Jan. 28 COVID-19 update

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah state officials will provide a weekly update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn will provide the update starting at 11 a.m.

As of January 28, over 340,000 Utahns have tested positive for the virus. Over 1,600 Utahns have died from COVID-19 related complications.

Since December, over 250,000 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

ABC4 will stream the full COVID-19 update above starting at 11 a.m.