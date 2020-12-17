Utah governor lifts alcohol curfew, bars consider dismissing lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Governor Gary Herbert has lifted the alcohol curfew put into place earlier this month.

The Governor said the curfew would help slow the spread of COVID-19 by requiring all establishments in high COVID-19 transmission areas to lock up and stop selling booze by 10 p.m.

On Friday, establishments can go back to normal, with a new requirement in place.

Besides what is already being done with sanitizing, enforcing masks, and other social distancing, patrons must now be stationary while inside.

“You have to be sanitary when you are eating and drinking so cannot just have a glass in your hand and walk around the facility that would increase risk,” Governor Herbert says.

Reversing the curfew could prompt dismissing a pending lawsuit.

A letter sent by more than 20 businesses asking the Governor to end the curfew originally fell of deaf ears.

Last week, The Sun Trapp Bar and other local establishments filed a lawsuit against the Governor and the Interim Executive Director of the Utah State Health Department.

The lawsuit called to end the curfew, alleging it hurt businesses.

Businesses said the Governor did not provide any relief money for lost money brought on by the curfew and there was no proof the curfew slowed the spread of COVID-19.