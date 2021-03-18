Utah governmental entity can’t require you to get COVID-19 vaccine under signed bill

Many older adults who got the COVID-19 vaccine or tried to sign up said the process was difficult. Getty Images

(ABC4) – A governmental entity in Utah is prohibited from requiring you receive a COVID-19 vaccine under a bill signed by Governor Spencer Cox.

House Bill 308, sponsored by Rep. Robert Spendlove (R-Salt Lake City), says governmental entities cannot require you receive a vaccine as a condition of employment, participation in an activity of the entity, attend events hosted or sponsored by a governmental entity, or “any action that a reasonable person would not be able to deny without significant harm to the individual.”

Exceptions to the bill include an employee of a governmental entity who is acting in a public health or medical setting and required to receive vaccinations in order to perform the employee’s assigned duties and responsibilities.

You can read the full text of the bill here:

Governor Cox has signed 389 bills as part of the 2021 Utah Legislative Session.

Frequently asked questions about the vaccine, answered:

Why does the second COVID-19 vaccine dose have more side effects than the first?

It’s widely known that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines tend to come with more side effects than the first, including tiredness, headaches, chills, fever, nausea and muscle pain.

Why is that?

According to Dr. William B. Greenough III, a professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine who’s known for his work on cholera, there’s a simple explanation for the increase in side effects.

Should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.

What should and shouldn’t I do after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do you continue to social distance and wear a mask? And when does immunity set in?

The Utah Department of Health provided ABC4 some guidelines.

I missed my second COVID-19 shot – now what?

The appointment is scheduled, and you missed getting it! What do you do now? Will you have to take two more shots? Probably not. Here’s what the Utah Department of Health says:

“You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”

When can children get the COVID-19 vaccine?

While the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 16 and 17-years-old, studies continue on the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on children ages 12 and older.

Do the vaccines have microchips in them?

No, the vaccines do not have a microchip in them. ABC4 spoke with a pair of experts who explain where the theory came from.

Can I take painkillers before or after receiving the vaccine?

It’s best to avoid them, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition, officials say. Although the evidence is limited, some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong immune system response. Health officials explain why.

