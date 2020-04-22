Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre cancels 2020 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre announced Wednesday afternoon that their 2020 season is canceled. Michael Ballam, founding General Director said that this decision came after careful consideration and consultation with health and government officials.

“It is abundantly clear that even with the best-laid plans for social distancing, quarantine and sanitizing, it is impossible to guarantee the safety of our Company members and our patrons during this pandemic,” said Ballam.

The performances normally take place in Logan and hundreds of performers and theater professionals were just beginning to arrive from all over the country in order to begin preparations for the performances this summer. There are more than 150 performances, concerts, workshops and events that will not take place because of the canceled season.

“We are well aware of the significant economic engine and magnet for tourism we are for northern Utah and are sensitive to the adverse effect this will have on the region,” Ballam said. “We have done all we can to preserve the 2020 season but have chosen not to move forward due to insurmountable health risks.”

Ballam says that he and the company are looking forward to a ‘bright future ahead’.

You can visit www.utahfestival.org for more information.