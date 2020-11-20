Utah family changing Thanksgiving traditions, keeping it small and safe this year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and public health officials say the safest way to celebrate the holiday is virtually or with only people who live with you. One Utah family shares why they are making that sacrifice to protect their loved ones this year.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the country, and the Center’s for Disease Control warns of family gatherings leading to the chance of people getting or spreading COVID-19.

“We usually have people here,” said Abby Grant.

“Yeah, we usually have people here, at least Grandma and Grandpa over,” said Suzi Grant. “Well, normally, we have Grandma and Grandpa over, and sometimes we have cousins, or we go to Grandma and Grandpa’s…[but] it’s always big.”

Large family get-togethers are a part of Utah culture, and traditionally, the Grant family said they celebrate the holidays with plenty of loved ones around.

“We usually have everybody here,” said Suzi Grant. “There’s 50 of us on one side and probably 30-35 on the other. We have big families.”

And while it may be easy for people to let their guard down around friends or family, experts warn against it.

Hypothetically, if the Grant family were to have both of their families over for Thanksgiving, if one of those individuals were asymptomatic and passed the virus on to each of their family members – who then return into their everyday life – and pass it along to anyone they come in contact with, the virus’ spread continues to grow exponentially.

To do their part, the Grant family said they’ve been limiting their exposure and plan to keep their Thanksgiving small and safe this year.

“We’re just gonna make our own Thanksgiving, or maybe have Grandma and Grandpa come over, but not as many people,” said Abby Grant.

“We can’t live without Papa’s gravy and Grandma and Grandpa being here, huh?” said Suzi Grant.

If loved ones do celebrate the holiday, the CDC recommends mask-wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene.