Utah face mask exemption cards are fake, says UDOH

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If someone offers you a mask exemption card in Utah, it’s not a real.

The Utah Department of Health is warning the community of fraudulent mask exemption cards that are being reproduced and presented at businesses and schools.

“These are FAKE,” the Department says. “The state of Utah, UDOH, and local health departments do NOT provide mask exemption cards.”

The cards, which you can see here, reads, “The bearer of this card is exempt from face mask requirements included in Utah Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions of State Public Health Orders and/or Executive Orders.” The Seal of the State of Utah, the signature of UDOH director Richard Saunders, ‘Utah Department of Health,’ and a Utah government phone number.

Fraudulent Utah mask exemption card | Courtesy Utah Department of Health

On the reverse, there is a QR code that reportedly links to the mask orders and text citing Section 8-b and Section 8-b-iii of Utah’s State Public Health Order on statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

While Section 8 of the order, which you can see below, does relate to face mask exceptions within Utah, it does not state that mask exemption cards will be distributed. Mask wearing exceptions include:

When you’re eating or drinking, providing you remain in place while doing so

While exercising or engaging in athletic event

When it’s necessary to confirm your identity

Children younger than 3-years-old

An individual with a medical condition, mental health condition, or intellectual or developmental disability

There are means with which you can get a medical exemption from mask wearing.

According to the latest order on school face masks, “A school may require an individual to provide a medical directive” from a medical professional, specifically a “Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO), Physician Assistant (PA), Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN).”

Utah’s statewide mask mandate ended on April 10, but masks are still required in all K-12 schools and multiple retailers across the state.