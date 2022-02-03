Utah doctor’s Tweet goes viral, showing the faces of high-risk COVID individuals

UTAH (ABC4) – For the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have cautioned about the risk people who are immunocompromised face in becoming infected with the virus.

This includes those working and caring for patients themselves, one ​Utah doctor is now speaking out about her journey with a chronic illness and it’s getting some national attention.

Dr. Sarah Bernstein, a neonatologist at The University of Utah Health, posted a message with a selfie on Twitter saying due to a heart condition, she was at higher risk for severe infection from COVID-19. She wanted to start a conversation about what chronic illness looks like and the disconnect she’s noticed on social media from people who appear to be “done” with the stress of COVID-19.

The Tweet, which has over 60,000 likes and over 8,400 retweets with the hashtag, “#IHaveAPreexistingCondition” gives a glimpse into the life of a doctor who works in a newborn intensive care unit, caring for mothers who, in some cases, are ​suffering from a severe case of COVID-19.

“It’s sad to see a baby suffer complications that could’ve been avoided and to have a mom that’s critically ill,” said Berstein.

Bernstein says she was diagnosed with mononucleosis when she was ​15 years old. That led to a host of heart complications impacting her everyday activities as well as a heightened risk for COVID-19.

“I had chest pains, shortness of breath, I went from running long distances to passing out after walking up a flight of stairs,” Bernstein explains.

She says after 20 years, she’s able to get back to some of her regular daily activities, but the lingering underlying conditions remain. Bernstein says her ​goal was to give those who may also have underlying conditions the platform to have a voice.

Hundreds of people have been sharing their journeys with illnesses in the Twitter thread.

“I think a lot of people shared this feeling that our lives matter too,” says Bernstein

As a healthcare worker on the frontlines, Bernstein also shares what the last two years have been like for her mental health.

“On some level, you feel powerless,” she says. “We’re doing the best we can in the hospitals.”

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows COVID-related deaths across the country are nearing the 900,000 mark. In Utah, doctors say while cases in some areas of the state appear to have peaked, the virus is still affecting a lot of people.

Berstein says she knows there are many people who are “done” with the pandemic — unfortunately COVID isn’t done with us.

“Please take a minute and consider people who might be at higher risk for disease and maybe it’s not over for them,” says Bernstein.

Bernstein says one of the things that’s been great to see is the number of people who have shared stories about ​their underlying conditions. It reminds us there’s no one specific face for chronic illness. It can affect people of all ages, looks and walks of life.