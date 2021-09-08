Utah doctors fear COVID-19 spike after Labor Day weekend, give update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After the Labor Day weekend, doctors at Intermountain Healthcare say they are bracing for a rise in COVID-19 cases this week.

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health reported 4,657 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths since Friday.

Intermountain Healthcare doctors are encouraging Utahns who have not yet been vaccinated to get their shot as soon as possible. They are also recommending everyone returns to basic practices like wearing a mask, social distancing, and using good hand hygiene.

Doctors from Intermountain will provide an update on new cases, hospitalizations, and variant development at a COVID Community Update today at 10:30 am. ABC4 will stream the update in the video player above.