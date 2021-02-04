Utah distributes more COVID-19 vaccines than positive cases reported

(ABC4) – On Thursday, February 4, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,273 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There are 14 new deaths. Three of the deaths being reported today occurred prior to Jan. 14, 2021.

A total of 351,273 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,054,230 total tests administered. This is an increase of 9,149 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 362,701 vaccines administered, up 17,522 from yesterday. Of those, 278,547 are first doses while 84,154 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,264 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.5%.

There are 365 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,697.

Officials report 1,711 total deaths.

9 males between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

5 females between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident



The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.