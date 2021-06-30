Utah Department of Health reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 30.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 415,139 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,795,039 people tested. This is an increase of 4,775 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,104,791 total tests. This is an increase of 9,242 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,859,376 total vaccines administered which is 4,775 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 372 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.5%.

There are 247 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,508. 

UDOH is reporting 2,368 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive415,139414,565
Total people tested2,795,0392,790,264
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3682,368
Vaccines administered2,859,3762,851,187
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19247225
Total hospitalizations17,50817,481
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25
