Utah Department of Health reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 30.
There are three new virus-related deaths.
A total of 415,139 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,795,039 people tested. This is an increase of 4,775 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,104,791 total tests. This is an increase of 9,242 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,859,376 total vaccines administered which is 4,775 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 372 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.5%.
There are 247 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,508.
UDOH is reporting 2,368 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|415,139
|414,565
|Total people tested
|2,795,039
|2,790,264
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,368
|2,368
|Vaccines administered
|2,859,376
|2,851,187
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|247
|225
|Total hospitalizations
|17,508
|17,481