Utah Department of Health reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 30.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 415,139 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,795,039 people tested. This is an increase of 4,775 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,104,791 total tests. This is an increase of 9,242 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,859,376 total vaccines administered which is 4,775 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 372 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.5%.

There are 247 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,508.

UDOH is reporting 2,368 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 415,139 414,565 Total people tested 2,795,039 2,790,264 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,368 2,368 Vaccines administered 2,859,376 2,851,187 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 247 225 Total hospitalizations 17,508 17,481

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25