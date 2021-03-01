Utah Department of Health announces plans to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is set to announce a partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, Nomi Health, and University of Utah Health to expand COVID-19 vaccinations throughout Utah.

Each partner will share information on their individual vaccination plans, including information on how Utah residents can register to be immunized at these locations during a Monday press conference.

For the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine, how it’s being distributed in Utah, and what you need to know before and after getting it, ABC4 is there for you with these resources.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 10:30 a.m.