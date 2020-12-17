Utah Department of Corrections reports 10th inmate death due to COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Corrections reported its tenth inmate death due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The inmate was 71-years-old and was pronounced dead at the hospital late Tuesday night after previously testing positive for the virus.

Before being hospitalized officials say the person was housed at the Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) in Gunnison. .

As of December 16, there are 1,193 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison (USP) in Draper, CUCF, and state inmates housed at a county jail.

There are currently outbreaks present in the following areas: Oquirrh 5, Oquirrh 4, Oquirrh 3, Oquirrh 2, Oquirrh 1, Uinta 4, Uinta 3, Promontory, Lone Peak, Wasatch (Dog-Block), Ironwood, Henry (Dogwood, Aspen, Cedar) and Boulder (Fir and Gale), according to officials.

1,006 inmates have recovered from COVID-19, according to UDC.

Both USP and CUCF are operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time is greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks.

The Department says they continue to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases.

Any incarcerated individual who exhibits symptoms outside the resources of the department’s medical providers will receive care at a nearby hospital, according to the department.

The department added that they have medical staff available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In areas of an outbreak, the medical staff has an active presence on those units at least twice a day to check-in with inmates.

The Department says there are also active cases of COVID-19 at several community correctional centers, including; five offenders at Atherton Community Treatment Center, one offender at the Orange Street Community Correctional Center, and two offenders at the Northern Utah Community Correctional Center.

At this time, visiting (along with volunteer and religious services) will continue to remain on hold through January 15, at which time The department says they will again reevaluate. 10 free 15-minute phone calls per week are still offered to inmates.