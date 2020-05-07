Utah delegates advocate for financial assistance for ski industry employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Representative John Curtis (R-UT) spearheaded a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Small Business Administration requesting additional assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program concerning the unique needs of seasonal employees, especially ski industry employees in Utah. The effort is supported by all Utah delegation.

According to recent data, Utah’s ski industry supports more than 20,000 jobs and generates more than $1.8 billion in economic activity in Utah each year.

In a letter from Utah delegates to the Department of Treasury and the Small Business Administration Thursday, representatives said,

“We write to stress that ski areas also face a “disparity” in terms of how they calculate employee retention for purposes of maximizing PPP forgiveness. As the CARES Act is currently understood, we have been told by local ski area businesses that they only stand to achieve approximately 20 percent PPP loan forgiveness—a significant “disparity” relative to other small businesses. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, our local communities that rely on strong tourism and seasonal business will be among the most economically vulnerable. It is crucial that we take all the necessary steps to protect them.”

Ski resorts around Utah began closing down in mid-march to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Ski resorts owned by Vail are offering credits for season pass holders whose season was cut short due to the coronavirus.

