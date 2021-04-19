Utah COVID vaccination rate starts to lose steam

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fewer Utahns are getting their Covid-19 shots, according to data from the Utah Department of Health that shows the downward trend has been going on for about a week.

The health department was not able to give a comment Monday, but the data here confirms the decline.

Trevor Warner, the communications manger for the Davis County Health Department, says this very well could be because of the pause in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I mean, the finish line is close,” says Warner. “We’ve got about 50 percent of our population that’s now had at least one dose of this vaccine.”

The usage of the vaccine is on now on the decline.

The seven day average has been going down since it peaked April 11th; a 24% decline.

“The hope now is that those people who have had any hesitancy to get vaccinated at all, hopefully they’ll start to come through and see us here at one of the clinics and gobble up some of these appointments that we have open,” says Warner.

Warner says the mass vaccination clinic at the Legacy Center in Farmington has more open vaccine appointments this week.

He said they are receiving more vaccine weekly, but that doesn’t always mean more people are getting vaccinated.

“There is still, like I said, a lot of people who are still thinking about it and our number one job is we’re here to serve the community and will have the site open as long as we see the need,” said Warner.

Local health experts and Dr. Anthony Fauci have said around 75% of the country needs to be immune to the virus to get to herd immunity.

However, if Utahns continue to get vaccinated at a slower rate, it could be a tall order to achieve.

Warner said the county has about 1,000 vaccine appointments available this week. You can sign up to do that here or call 801-525-4900.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.