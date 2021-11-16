Utah COVID: Over 1,200 new cases, 13 new deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,238 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 15, and 13 new deaths.

Here are today’s numbers.

Cases

With 1,238 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 577,247.

Of today’s new cases, 276 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 141 cases in children ages 5-10, 60 cases in children ages 11-13, and 75 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,960,932 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 15,119 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,850,898 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,610.

UDOH reports a total of 7,001,064 total tests, an increase of 14,280 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,592 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

Hospitalizations

There are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,182.

Deaths

There are 26 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,386 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 577,247 576,009 Total people tested 3,850,898 3,844,288 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,386 3,373 Vaccines administered 3,960,932 3,945,813 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 569 558 Total hospitalizations 25,182 25,082

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 12