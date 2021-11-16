Utah COVID: Over 1,200 new cases, 13 new deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,238 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 15, and 13 new deaths.
Here are today’s numbers.
Cases
With 1,238 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 577,247.
Of today’s new cases, 276 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 141 cases in children ages 5-10, 60 cases in children ages 11-13, and 75 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 3,960,932 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 15,119 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,850,898 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,610.
UDOH reports a total of 7,001,064 total tests, an increase of 14,280 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,592 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.
Hospitalizations
There are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,182.
Deaths
There are 26 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,386 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|577,247
|576,009
|Total people tested
|3,850,898
|3,844,288
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,386
|3,373
|Vaccines administered
|3,960,932
|3,945,813
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|569
|558
|Total hospitalizations
|25,182
|25,082