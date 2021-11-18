Utah COVID: Nearly 1,800 new cases reported a week before Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, November 18, and 13 new deaths.
Here are today’s numbers.
Cases
With 1,789 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 581,165.
Of today’s new cases, 441 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 225 cases in children ages 5-10, 108 cases in children ages 11-13, and 108 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 3,991,946 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 17,676 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,875,496 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,080.
UDOH reports a total of 7,052,454 total tests, an increase of 25,238 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,633 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.
Hospitalizations
There are 547 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,331.
Deaths
There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,411 total deaths.
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|581,165
|579,376
|Total people tested
|3,875,496
|3,863,416
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,411
|3,398
|Vaccines administered
|3,991,946
|3,974,270
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|547
|557
|Total hospitalizations
|25,331
|25,273