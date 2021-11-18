Utah COVID: Nearly 1,800 new cases reported a week before Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, November 18, and 13 new deaths.

Here are today’s numbers.

Cases

With 1,789 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 581,165.

Of today’s new cases, 441 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 225 cases in children ages 5-10, 108 cases in children ages 11-13, and 108 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,991,946 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 17,676 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,875,496 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,080.

UDOH reports a total of 7,052,454 total tests, an increase of 25,238 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,633 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

Hospitalizations

There are 547 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,331.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,411 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 581,165 579,376 Total people tested 3,875,496 3,863,416 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,411 3,398 Vaccines administered 3,991,946 3,974,270 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 547 557 Total hospitalizations 25,331 25,273

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 12