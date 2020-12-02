Utah COVID cases: 4,004 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 17 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Wednesday, December 2, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 4,004 additional cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths.

The state reported 1,441,659 people tested. This is an increase of 9,434 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is per day 2,611. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.6%

There are 571 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 8,423.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 906 total deaths.

13 Males: between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized

Four females: between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident



COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.