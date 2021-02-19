Utah COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 580,000

(ABC4) – On Friday, February 19, the Utah Department of Health reports 857 new coronavirus cases.

There are 21 new deaths with 19 of these deaths occurring before February 1, 2021.

A total of 365,256 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,151,244 people have been tested, an increase of 6,535.

UDOH reports 3,670,444 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 17,996 since yesterday.

The state reports 580,051 total vaccines administered which is 16,443 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.21%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 803 per day.

There are 255 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,382.

Officials report 1,834 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

