Utah COVID-19 trends tick up as state reaches vaccine milestone

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that 44% of Utah’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 612 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 7.

There are two new reported deaths from the virus.

A total of 388,426 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total 2,424,457 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 7,246 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,323,919 total tests, an increase of 18,522 since yesterday.

In total, 1,561,167 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 34,814 since yesterday. UDOH reports 1,013,308 Utahns have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That amounts to approximately 44% of Utah’s eligible population.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 401 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,675 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,139 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday:

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 388,426 387,814 Total people tested 2,424,457 2,417,211 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,139 2,137 Vaccines administered 1,561,167 1,526,353 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 140 130 Total hospitalizations 15,675 15,656

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 1, 2021