Utah COVID-19 task force recommends establishment of satellite testing sites

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force announced a recommendation that Utah’s hospital and healthcare facilities immediately work to establish designated sites to screen for novel coronavirus infections, including screening options for rural areas.

“We know there are a lot of viruses out there that produce symptoms similar to COVID-19,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, who sits on the task force. “The last thing we want is for people to risk getting infected with novel coronavirus when they are actually coming in to get tested. We need to protect patients coming in for screening, we need to protect patients visiting our hospitals for other purposes, and we need to protect the health providers who actually perform the screenings.”

Officials said conducting such screenings in designated areas will greatly limit potential exposures to the virus. Pre-screening locations should be established outside of usual hospital points of entry and could include tents, alternative entry points, or even the screening of patients while still in their vehicles.

The University of Utah Medical Center has already instituted this procedure. Other hospitals are anticipated to establish their own pre-screening protocols in the near future.

As of March 10, there were two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Utah. Health officials said both people contracted the virus while traveling outside the state.

LATEST POSTS: