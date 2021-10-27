SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,068 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 27, and 22 new deaths.
Here are the latest numbers:
Cases
With 2,068 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 546,213.
Of today’s new cases, 413 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 204 cases in children ages 5-10, 98 cases in children ages 11-13, and 111 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 3,705,391 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 15,579 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.65 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,678,498 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,727.
UDOH reports a total of 6,644,034 total tests, an increase of 20,922 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,618 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.
Hospitalizations
There are 538 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,866.
Deaths
There are 22 new virus-related deaths reported.
UDOH is reporting 3,181 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|546,213
|544,145
|Total people tested
|3,678,498
|3,667,771
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,181
|3,159
|Vaccines administered
|3,705,391
|3,689,812
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|538
|524
|Total hospitalizations
|23,866
|23,778