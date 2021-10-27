Utah COVID-19: Over 2K new cases, 22 new deaths reported on October 27

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,068 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 27, and 22 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 2,068 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 546,213.

Of today’s new cases, 413 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 204 cases in children ages 5-10, 98 cases in children ages 11-13, and 111 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,705,391 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 15,579 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.65 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,678,498 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,727.

UDOH reports a total of 6,644,034 total tests, an increase of 20,922 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,618 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 538 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,866. 

Deaths

There are 22 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,181 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  18. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive546,213544,145
Total people tested3,678,4983,667,771
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,1813,159
Vaccines administered3,705,3913,689,812
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19538524
Total hospitalizations23,86623,778

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 21

Image

